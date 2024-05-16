Le 10 migliori performance live dei Queen

    Una band entra nel mito quando riesce a catturare il cuore dei suoi fan anche nella dimensione magica del concerto. Grazie soprattutto al carisma di Freddie Mercury, i Queen ci sono riusciti in pieno…

    1. We Are The Champions - Live At Wembley Stadium, 1986

    2. Radio GaGa - Live Aid : Wembley London, 1985

    3. A Kind Of Magic - Live in Budapest, 1986

    4. Bohemian Rhapsody - A Night At The Odeon - Hammersmith, 1975

    5. We Will Rock You - Live in Budapest, 1981

    6. Somebody to Love - Live at Milton Keynes Bowl, 1982

    7. Keep Yourself Alive - Live At The Rainbow, 1974

    8. Under Pressure - Live in Montreal, 1981

    9. Love of my life - Live at Houston, 1977

    10. You Take My Breath Away - Live At Hyde Park, 1976

    BONUS

    Queen, Elton John & Axl Rose - Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert)

