Le 10 migliori performance live dei Queen

1. We Are The Champions - Live At Wembley Stadium, 1986
2. Radio GaGa - Live Aid : Wembley London, 1985
3. A Kind Of Magic - Live in Budapest, 1986
4. Bohemian Rhapsody - A Night At The Odeon - Hammersmith, 1975
5. We Will Rock You - Live in Budapest, 1981
6. Somebody to Love - Live at Milton Keynes Bowl, 1982
7. Keep Yourself Alive - Live At The Rainbow, 1974
8. Under Pressure - Live in Montreal, 1981
9. Love of my life - Live at Houston, 1977
10. You Take My Breath Away - Live At Hyde Park, 1976
BONUS
Queen, Elton John & Axl Rose - Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert)