Le 10 migliori performance live dei Queen

1. We Are The Champions - Live At Wembley Stadium, 1986

2. Radio GaGa - Live Aid : Wembley London, 1985



3. A Kind Of Magic - Live in Budapest, 1986



4. Bohemian Rhapsody - A Night At The Odeon - Hammersmith, 1975

5. We Will Rock You - Live in Budapest, 1981

6. Somebody to Love - Live at Milton Keynes Bowl, 1982

7. Keep Yourself Alive - Live At The Rainbow, 1974

8. Under Pressure - Live in Montreal, 1981

9. Love of my life - Live at Houston, 1977



10. You Take My Breath Away - Live At Hyde Park, 1976



BONUS

Queen, Elton John & Axl Rose - Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert)



