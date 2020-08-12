Brian May ha rischiato di perdere la casa e lo studio in un incendio

Il chitarrista dei Queen ha rischiato qualche giorno fa che un terribile incendio distruggesse la sua proprietà nel Surrey. Ecco com'è andata:

Brian May può finalmente tirare un respiro di sollievo dopo che, due giorni fa, ha corso il rischio di vedere distrutti la sua proprietà e il suo studio privato di Sunningdale, nel Surrey, per via di un incendio che ha coinvolto l'area boschiva e le abitazioni circostanti.

Le cause del rogo non sono ancora note, ma l'artista, che poco tempo fa ha sostenuto la lotta contro gli incendi che hanno devastato l'Australia e la California, si è detto sconvolto da quanto accaduto nellasua contea, dove vige un clima umido e piovoso. Pare che la regione, comunque, stia vivendo un'ondata di caldo secco, che sembra destinata a durare.

Dopo aver salvato le sue cose più preziose, Brian May si è detto finalmente sollevato: i vigili del fuoco di Surrey, Sussex e Hampshire e il team di manutenzione di Sunningdale Golf sono riusciti a domare le fiamme e a mettere in salvo, oltre che la proprietà del rocker, anche molte vite, sia umane che animali (scopri qui il lato animalista di Brian May).