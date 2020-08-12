Brian May ha rischiato di perdere la casa e lo studio in un incendio

Il chitarrista dei Queen ha rischiato qualche giorno fa che un terribile incendio distruggesse la sua proprietà nel Surrey. Ecco com'è andata:
Brian May può finalmente tirare un respiro di sollievo dopo che, due giorni fa, ha corso il rischio di vedere distrutti la sua proprietà e il suo studio privato di Sunningdale, nel Surrey, per via di un incendio che ha coinvolto l'area boschiva e le abitazioni circostanti.
Le cause del rogo non sono ancora note, ma l'artista, che poco tempo fa ha sostenuto la lotta contro gli incendi che hanno devastato l'Australia e la California, si è detto sconvolto da quanto accaduto nellasua contea, dove vige un clima umido e piovoso. Pare che la regione, comunque, stia vivendo un'ondata di caldo secco, che sembra destinata a durare.
Dopo aver salvato le sue cose più preziose, Brian May si è detto finalmente sollevato: i vigili del fuoco di Surrey, Sussex e Hampshire e il team di manutenzione di Sunningdale Golf sono riusciti a domare le fiamme e a mettere in salvo, oltre che la proprietà del rocker, anche molte vite, sia umane che animali (scopri qui il lato animalista di Brian May).
SURREY BUSH FIRE. This video captured by our friend callum_strachan from the Sunningdale Golf Club shows what it was like to be close to just one small corner of the raging fire on the heathland on Saturday. All respects to the firefighters and volunteers who helped them overpower the conflagration, and save many a wild animal and an untold number of homes. Bri
Brian May ha postato sul suo profilo Instagram una fotografia con Anne Brummer, CEO di "Save Me" (associazione da lui fondata nel 2010), mentre osserva i danni provocati dalle fiamme e ha ringraziato vivamente i "fantastici" pompieri che hanno messo sotto controllo l’incendio.
Ha approfittato inoltre dei ringraziamenti per manifestare disappunto nei confronti del governo, che ha ridotto risorse e manodopera per il servizio antincendio. Oggi più che mai, invece, la "forza meravigliosa" che lavora per salvare vite andrebbe incoraggiata e finanziata.
FIREFIGHT in SURREY. I never imagined it could happen here in leafy, and normally damp, Surrey, England. We supported the fight against the immense fires in Australia, and watched sadly as fires ravaged California, but to see this happen in my own home county has been shocking and traumatic. These pictures show Anne Brummer and I this afternoon, surveying the forest fire which is still smouldering less than a mile from my own house and studio, and the fond relics of my entire life. Today Se were able to begin to thank the amazing firefighters who risked their lives to contain this huge and treacherous wild furnace on the heath land of Sunningdale Golf Course - which actually adjoins my property. Yesterday, I was rescuing as many precious things from my house as was practicable, under threat of the whole thing going up in flames, but praying that the horror would not happen. Today my prayers were answered - the fire is under control, but the danger is not over. While this dry heatwave lasts there is still a massive risk of a flare-up leading to disaster. Perhaps even more shocking was learning today that this wonderful force, which is alert 24 hours a day to protect us all, has become tragically undersupporyed in recent years. Just as the Government cuts sent the NHS into battle hideously crippled by lack of funding, the same lack of vision has rendered this country vulnerable to fires - with a fire fighting service criminally cut back in manpower and resources. Something has gone terribly wrong with our leaders’ decision-making process. As long as we prioritise short-term economic gains over the lives of our people and the welfare of those who protects us, we will be a nation continually in danger. It becomes more and more clear that a radical rethink is needed. THANK YOU, firefighters of Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire, and the maintenance team of Sunningdale Golf - for saving all our skins. And thanks Callum and Emily, George, and the nice man from Barcelona for giving us a backstage tour today. Incredible. Photo of Bri and Anne by Callum Strachan. Swipe for stereo views showing the still smoking edges of the huge area of destruction. Bri