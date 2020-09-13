Yes: un capolavoro chiamato CLOSE TO THE EDGE

Usciva 48 anni fa l'album che fu considerato da quasi tutti il capolavoro degli Yes. Tanto che Bill Bruford era convinto che meglio di così non si potesse fare.
Proprio così: quando Bill Bruford decise di lasciare gli Yes, fu - oltre che per l'offerta di unirsi ai King Crimson - anche per la convinzione che dopo questo album gli Yes avrebbero potuto solamente peggiorare, o al massimo ripetersi.
Non solo secondo Bruford. Da molti critici, CLOSE TO THE EDGE, con quell'iconica copertina verde firmata Roger Dean, è considerato il miglior esempio di progressive rock sinfonico. E basta poco per rendersene conto.
La title track occupa tutto un lato del vinile ed è liberamente ispirata a Siddharta, uno dei romanzi più conosciuti di Hermann Hesse. Il brano è diviso in quattro movimenti principali, che seguono il protagonista nel suo risveglio spirituale accanto a un fiume. Quale occasione migliore del quarantottesimo anniversario dell'album per riascoltare il pezzo nei suoi quattro movimenti?
I. The Solid Time Of Change
Questo movimento è introdotto da suoni che evocano un ambiente naturale, per legarsi poi alla batteria, al basso, alla chitarra e alle tastiere. Già qui si sente il ritornello che seguirà per tutti i 18 minuti del brano.
A seasoned witch could call you from the depths of your disgrace
And rearrange your liver to the solid mental grace
And achieve it all with music that came quickly from afar.
II. Total Mass Retain
Il secondo movimento si pone inizialmente in continuità con il ritmo del primo. Un cambiamento arriva con un ritmo più sincopato.
I crucified my hate and held the word within my hand
There's you, the time, the logic, or the reasons we don't understand.
III. I Get Up, I Get Down
Qui cala il ritmo e si aggiungono cori e organo.
Two million people barely satisfy
Two hundred women watch one woman cry, too late
The eyes of honesty can achieve
How many millions do we deceive each day?I get up, I get down
I get up, I get down.
IV. Seasons of Man
Close to the edge, down by the river
Down at the end, round by the corner
Seasons will pass you by
Now that it's all over and done
Called to the seed, right to the sun
Now that you find, now that you're whole
Seasons will pass you byI get up, I get down.