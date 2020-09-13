Yes: un capolavoro chiamato CLOSE TO THE EDGE

Proprio così: quando Bill Bruford decise di lasciare gli Yes, fu - oltre che per l'offerta di unirsi ai King Crimson - anche per la convinzione che dopo questo album gli Yes avrebbero potuto solamente peggiorare, o al massimo ripetersi.

Non solo secondo Bruford. Da molti critici, CLOSE TO THE EDGE, con quell'iconica copertina verde firmata Roger Dean, è considerato il miglior esempio di progressive rock sinfonico. E basta poco per rendersene conto.

La title track occupa tutto un lato del vinile ed è liberamente ispirata a Siddharta, uno dei romanzi più conosciuti di Hermann Hesse. Il brano è diviso in quattro movimenti principali, che seguono il protagonista nel suo risveglio spirituale accanto a un fiume. Quale occasione migliore del quarantottesimo anniversario dell'album per riascoltare il pezzo nei suoi quattro movimenti?

Questo movimento è introdotto da suoni che evocano un ambiente naturale, per legarsi poi alla batteria, al basso, alla chitarra e alle tastiere. Già qui si sente il ritornello che seguirà per tutti i 18 minuti del brano.

A seasoned witch could call you from the depths of your disgrace And rearrange your liver to the solid mental grace And achieve it all with music that came quickly from afar.

Il secondo movimento si pone inizialmente in continuità con il ritmo del primo. Un cambiamento arriva con un ritmo più sincopato.

I crucified my hate and held the word within my hand There's you, the time, the logic, or the reasons we don't understand.

Qui cala il ritmo e si aggiungono cori e organo.

Two million people barely satisfy

Two hundred women watch one woman cry, too late

The eyes of honesty can achieve

How many millions do we deceive each day?

I get up, I get down

I get up, I get down.