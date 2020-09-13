Yes: un capolavoro chiamato CLOSE TO THE EDGE

    close to the edge

    Usciva 48 anni fa l'album che fu considerato da quasi tutti il capolavoro degli Yes. Tanto che Bill Bruford era convinto che meglio di così non si potesse fare.

    Proprio così: quando Bill Bruford decise di lasciare gli Yes, fu - oltre che per l'offerta di unirsi ai King Crimson - anche per la convinzione che dopo questo album gli Yes avrebbero potuto solamente peggiorare, o al massimo ripetersi. 

    Non solo secondo Bruford. Da molti critici, CLOSE TO THE EDGE, con quell'iconica copertina verde firmata Roger Dean, è considerato il miglior esempio di progressive rock sinfonico. E basta poco per rendersene conto.

    La title track occupa tutto un lato del vinile ed è liberamente ispirata a Siddharta, uno dei romanzi più conosciuti di Hermann Hesse. Il brano è diviso in quattro movimenti principali, che seguono il protagonista nel suo risveglio spirituale accanto a un fiume. Quale occasione migliore del quarantottesimo anniversario dell'album per riascoltare il pezzo nei suoi quattro movimenti?

    I. The Solid Time Of Change

    Questo movimento è introdotto da suoni che evocano un ambiente naturale, per legarsi poi alla batteria, al basso, alla chitarra e alle tastiere. Già qui si sente il ritornello che seguirà per tutti i 18 minuti del brano.

    A seasoned witch could call you from the depths of your disgrace
    And rearrange your liver to the solid mental grace
    And achieve it all with music that came quickly from afar.

    II. Total Mass Retain

    Il secondo movimento si pone inizialmente in continuità con il ritmo del primo. Un cambiamento arriva con un ritmo più sincopato

    I crucified my hate and held the word within my hand
    There's you, the time, the logic, or the reasons we don't understand.

    III. I Get Up, I Get Down

    Qui cala il ritmo e si aggiungono cori e organo.

    Two million people barely satisfy
    Two hundred women watch one woman cry, too late
    The eyes of honesty can achieve
    How many millions do we deceive each day?
    I get up, I get down
    I get up, I get down.

    IV. Seasons of Man

    Qui si recupera molto del primo movimento: torna il ritornello, torna il tema principale. Il ritmo quindi riprende dopo il terzo movimento, ma di questo si ripresenta il tema vocale.

    Close to the edge, down by the river
    Down at the end, round by the corner
    Seasons will pass you by
    Now that it's all over and done
    Called to the seed, right to the sun
    Now that you find, now that you're whole
    Seasons will pass you by
    I get up, I get down.

     

     

