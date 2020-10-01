Lutto nella musica: è morto Francis “Rocco” Prestia, bassista dei Tower of Power

Francis "Rocco" Prestia, bassista italoamericano, maestro del fingerstyle funk e noto per la sua militanza nei Tower of Power, ci lascia all'età di 69 anni.
È morto a Las Vegas il 29 settembre Rocco Prestia, musicista noto per la sua militanza nei Tower of Power e per il suo stile inconfondibile. Prestia aveva combattuto varie malattie negli ultimi due decenni e aveva subito, nel 2014, un trapianto di rene.
A rendere nota la sua scomparsa è stato Emilio Castillo, leader della band californiana.
Our dear "Rocco" passed away last night, peacefully with his family by his side at a hospice in Las Vegas. Some of us were blessed to have a few parting words with him over the last few days and for that I'm so grateful. Many people know that I always called him Frank because his name was Frank Hueton back in 1965. Frank was a very sweet kid with really cool hair when we first met in junior high school and we actually brought him into our band because of his hair; he was a horrible guitar player. My father had hired a teacher named Terry Saunders to teach us one song a week and the first thing Terry said to Frank was, "You need to play the bass!!!" How right he was!!! As a bass player he was totally uniniqe and as a person he was one of a kind. He fought a long fight over the last 20 years and now he's with the Lord and heaven is his home. I'll miss him dearly but I know that he's now at peace and I look forward to seeing him there. To say that Francis Rocco Prestia was a huge part of the Tower of Power sound is a gross understatement. When people listened to Tower of Power it was always Rocco that they walked away talking about and he had a major impact on the music world. - Emilio Castillo, Bandleader for Tower of Power
Nato a Sonora nel 1951, Prestia aveva iniziato a suonare la chitarra elettrica fin da adolescente, per poi passare, proprio su indicazione di Castillo, al basso elettrico. Aveva poi sviluppato un sound tutto suo, diventando un vero e proprio maestro del fingerstyle funk, tecnica in cui, lavorando leggermente sulle corde con la mano sinistra per ottenere un suono percussivo, Prestia riusciva a mantenere l'intonazione chiara e precisa.
Con i Tower of Power, Prestia pubblicò EAST BAY GREASE, nel 1970. Rimase con loro fino al 1977, per poi separarsene e ritornarvi a metà degli anni 80. Con i Tower of Power, il bassista suonava e registrava album, dedicandosi in parallelo ai suoi progetti solisti.
Nel 2018 si separò di nuovo dalla band. Il motivo? I problemi di salute in corso.