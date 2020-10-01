Lutto nella musica: è morto Francis “Rocco” Prestia, bassista dei Tower of Power

Nato a Sonora nel 1951, Prestia aveva iniziato a suonare la chitarra elettrica fin da adolescente, per poi passare, proprio su indicazione di Castillo, al basso elettrico. Aveva poi sviluppato un sound tutto suo, diventando un vero e proprio maestro del fingerstyle funk, tecnica in cui, lavorando leggermente sulle corde con la mano sinistra per ottenere un suono percussivo, Prestia riusciva a mantenere l'intonazione chiara e precisa.

Con i Tower of Power, Prestia pubblicò EAST BAY GREASE, nel 1970. Rimase con loro fino al 1977, per poi separarsene e ritornarvi a metà degli anni 80. Con i Tower of Power, il bassista suonava e registrava album, dedicandosi in parallelo ai suoi progetti solisti.

Nel 2018 si separò di nuovo dalla band. Il motivo? I problemi di salute in corso.