Il nuovo numero di PROG è fuori ora!

Cover Story: Marillion 1984-2024 (Fugazi-Brave-Marbles-An Hour Before It's Dark Live)
26. Leviathan 26: Uguale ma diverso
32. Supertramp: Crime of the Century
44. Emerson Lake & Powell: Lampo prog 80
52. Hard Rock a stelle e strisce: La scena underground
60. Rick Wakeman: Journey to the Centre of the Earth
68. Arti+Mestieri: Quel fantastico giro di valzer
76. Professor Caffeine & The Insecurities: La freschezza del prog americano
80. Semiramis: Nuovo album in studio
84. Instant Curtain: Non solo Canterbury
86. Edmondo Romano: Un viaggio senza barriere
88. Tal Neander: Quale futuro?
90. Quando il post emo diventa prog: Percorsi non omologati
94. Il trono dei ricordi: C'era una volta
102. The Tangent: Andy Tillison interview
108. Osanna: Palepoli Live 2024
112. Francesco Chiummento: The Dreamer