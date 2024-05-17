Il nuovo numero di PROG è fuori ora!

    PROG 54, fuori oggi, nuova uscita
    È uscito il nuovo numero di PROG! In copertina i leggendari Marillion, e poi articoli e approfondimenti sui Supertramp, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Arti + Mestieri…

    Cover Story: Marillion 1984-2024 (Fugazi-Brave-Marbles-An Hour Before It's Dark Live)

    26. Leviathan 26: Uguale ma diverso

    32. Supertramp: Crime of the Century

    44. Emerson Lake & Powell: Lampo prog 80

    52. Hard Rock a stelle e strisce: La scena underground

    60. Rick Wakeman: Journey to the Centre of the Earth

    68. Arti+Mestieri: Quel fantastico giro di valzer

    76. Professor Caffeine & The Insecurities: La freschezza del prog americano

    80. Semiramis: Nuovo album in studio

    84. Instant Curtain: Non solo Canterbury

    86. Edmondo Romano: Un viaggio senza barriere

    88. Tal Neander: Quale futuro?

    90. Quando il post emo diventa prog: Percorsi non omologati

    94. Il trono dei ricordi: C'era una volta

    102. The Tangent: Andy Tillison interview

    108. Osanna: Palepoli Live 2024

    112. Francesco Chiummento: The Dreamer

    …leggi il nuovo numero di PROG, da oggi disponibile in edicola e online!

