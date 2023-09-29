Il sequel di Bohemian Rhapsody?

Dopo il successo del film dedicato ai Queen si concretizza il sequel

Joe Mazzello e Gwilym Lee, che in Bohemian Rhapsody hanno interpretato rispettivamente John Deacon e Brian May, hanno dichiarato in una intervista al Daily Mail che "We've barely scratched the surface. Brian and Roger always talked about that fact that their zenith, them at their finest was in 1986 when they did the Wembley concerts, which is the iconic picture of Freddie with the yellow jacket and the white trousers. So, you know, there is a sequel" (abbiamo giusto grattato la superficie, Brian e Roger hanno sempre parlato del fatto che il loro zenith, loro al massimo si videro nel 1986, quando fecero i concerti a Wembley, con le iconiche immagini di Freddie con la giacca gialla e i pantaloni bianchi. Così, sapete, ci sarà un sequel).