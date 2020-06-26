OUVREZ LE CHIEN: arriva il nuovo album live di David Bowie

L'album conterrà registrazioni inedite da un concerto allo Starplex Amphitheater di Dallas nell'ottobre 1995. Ascolta qua il live di Teenage Wildlife:
Fan di David Bowie, preparatevi. Il prossimo 3 luglio sarà disponibile, sulle principali piattaforme di streaming, una registrazione live mai pubblicata, che testimonia il concerto tenuto dall'artista il 13 ottobre 1995 allo Starplex Amphiteatre di Dallas. Si tratta di una delle tappe del tour che Bowie aveva tenuto a supporto del suo album del 1995: OUTSIDE.
Il disco, che si chiamerà OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS '95) è anticipato dalla versione live del brano Teenage Wildlife, già disponibile all'ascolto da oggi, 26 giugno.
Nel concerto avremo modo di ascoltare tracce come The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty), I’m Deranged, I Have Not Been to Oxford Town, ma anche grandi classici quali Teenage Wildlife e The Man Who Sold the World.
Oltre alle registrazioni del concerto allo Starplex Amphitheater, ci saranno inoltre un paio di pezzi registrati durante un altro live di Bowie a Birmingham sempre nel 1995: Moonage Daydream e Under Pressure. Entrambi i brani erano già comparsi come B sides su HALLO SPACEBOY, ma solo adesso diventano disponibili in streaming.
La copertina di OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS '95), pubblicata su Instagram e riportata di seguito, è uno scatto del cantante realizzato dalla moglie di Bowie, Iman.
