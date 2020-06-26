OUVREZ LE CHIEN: arriva il nuovo album live di David Bowie

Nel concerto avremo modo di ascoltare tracce come The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty), I’m Deranged, I Have Not Been to Oxford Town, ma anche grandi classici quali Teenage Wildlife e The Man Who Sold the World.

Oltre alle registrazioni del concerto allo Starplex Amphitheater, ci saranno inoltre un paio di pezzi registrati durante un altro live di Bowie a Birmingham sempre nel 1995: Moonage Daydream e Under Pressure. Entrambi i brani erano già comparsi come B sides su HALLO SPACEBOY, ma solo adesso diventano disponibili in streaming.

La copertina di OUVREZ LE CHIEN (LIVE DALLAS '95), pubblicata su Instagram e riportata di seguito, è uno scatto del cantante realizzato dalla moglie di Bowie, Iman.