10 brani per un Natale ROCK

    natale 2023 rock
    La nostra playlist delle feste prevede una buona dose di ROCK anche a Natale!

    John Lennon - HAPPY XMAS (War Is Over)

    Band Aid - Do They Know Its Christmas

    The Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)

    Elvis Presley - Blue Christmas

    AC/DC - Mistress For Christmas - Happy Holidays

    Iron Maiden - Another Rock n' Roll Christmas

    The Who- Christmas

    The Kinks - Father Christmas

    Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime

    Eric Clapton - White Christmas

    Godetevi la musica e... Buon Natale!

    Related Tags

    Lascia un commento

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    You May Also Like