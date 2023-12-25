10 brani per un Natale ROCK

Classic RockNewsNews10 brani per un Natale ROCK La nostra playlist delle feste prevede una buona dose di ROCK anche a Natale!ByRedaest25 Dicembre 2023No commentsJohn Lennon - HAPPY XMAS (War Is Over)Band Aid - Do They Know Its ChristmasThe Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)Elvis Presley - Blue ChristmasAC/DC - Mistress For Christmas - Happy HolidaysIron Maiden - Another Rock n' Roll ChristmasThe Who- ChristmasThe Kinks - Father ChristmasPaul McCartney - Wonderful ChristmastimeEric Clapton - White ChristmasGodetevi la musica e... Buon Natale! Related Tagschristmasnatale 2023natale rock Redaest Lascia un commento Annulla rispostaIl tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *CommentoNome * Email * Sito web Salva il mio nome, email e sito web in questo browser per la prossima volta che commento. View Comments (0)