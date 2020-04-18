Bob Dylan: ascolta il nuovo brano “I Contain Multitudes”

A tre settimane dall'uscita di Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan è tornato con un nuovo inedito dal titolo I Contain Multitudes.
Qualche settimana fa, Bob Dylan ha pubblicato la sua prima canzone dopo otto anni di silenzio. Stiamo parlando di Murder Most Foul, la ballata di 17 minuti pubblicata a sorpresa con un annuncio sui social (ve ne abbiamo parlato qui). Il tema del lunghissimo brano è l'assassinio del presidente americano John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
Ora Dylan è tornato con un altro brano inedito, I Contain Multitudes, questa volta più corto, circa 4 minuti e mezzo. Il tema cambia totalmente rispetto all'ultima release del poeta: in questo pezzo ci concentriamo sulle passioni letterarie di Dylan.
Il titolo del brano è un chiaro riferimento a Whitman, icona della letteratura angloamericana e autore della raccolta di poesie Leaves of Grass (Foglie d'erba). Proprio in apertura a questa raccolta troviamo il poema Song of Myself in cui, nella sezione 51, è custodito uno dei versi più famosi della composizione, dal quale appunto prende ispirazione il titolo del brano:
Do I contradict myself? / Mi contraddico, forse?
Very well then I contradict myself / Ebbene mi contraddico
(I am large, I contain multitudes). / (Sono vasto, contengo moltitudini).
Ma non solo Whitman, nel testo troviamo riferimenti anche a Edgar Allan Poe e William Blake, e anche paragoni (un po' estremi) con Anna Frank, Indiana Jones e i Rolling Stones. Per poi concludere con un parallelismo con Beethoven e Chopin.
L'uscita di due brani così ravvicinati dopo ben otto anni dalla pubblicazione degli ultimi inediti ha scatenato i fan, che ora sperano nell'uscita di un nuovo album. Per ora non possiamo fare altro che attendere novità e ascoltare quest'ultima uscita, di cui trovate il testo sotto.
Questo il testo di I Contain Multitudes:
Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too
The flowers are dyin' like all things do
Follow me close, I’m going to Balian Bali
I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me
I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds
I contain multitudes
Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe
Got skeletons in the walls of people you know
I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said
I'll drink to the man that shares your bed
I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes
I contain multitudes
Red Cadillac and a black mustache
Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash
Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?
Half my soul, baby, belongs to you
I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes
I contain multitudes
I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones
And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones
I go right to the edge, I go right to the end
I go right where all things lost are made good again
I sing the songs of experience like William Blake
I have no apologies to make
Everything's flowing all at the same time
I live on the boulevard of crime
I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods
I contain multitudes
Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans
All the pretty maids, and all the old queens
All the old queens from all my past lives
I carry four pistols and two large knives
I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods
I contain multitudes
You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart
But not all of it, only the hateful part
I’ll sell you down the river, I’ll put a price on your head
What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed
Get lost, madame, get up off my knee
Keep your mouth away from me
I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind
I’ll see to it that there's no love left behind
I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin’s preludes
I contain multitudes.