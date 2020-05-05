Iron Maiden: quanto vale la discografia italiana?

Quanto può valere la discografia italiana degli Iron Maiden? Ve lo diciamo noi.

Alla fine degli anni 70, il fenomeno punk è già agonizzante, la disco music vive una situazione di stallo, i Black Sabbath hanno perso la loro identità e i Led Zeppelin con IN THROUGH THE OUT DOOR perdono definitivamente la loro carica hard. Tuttavia, dai sobborghi londinesi nascono una miriade di band pronte a riportare nuova energia e linfa vitale a un concetto musicale troppo imborghesito. Caratterizzata da un suono arrogante, distorto e aggressivo, nasce così la New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, un fenomeno incarnato dagli Iron Maiden e capace di codificare al meglio il nuovo universo rock giovanile. Per oltre un decennio, la band di Steve Harris si è evoluta concorrendo alla crescita di un genere dal grande impatto sul rock mondiale.

La nostra analisi della discografia italiana della band si ferma al 1993, anno in cui si conclude una fase importante della storia dei Maiden e che coincide con l’abbandono del cantante Bruce Dickinson.

IRON MAIDEN

Prowler / Remember Tomorrow / Running Free / Phantom Of The Opera / Transylvania / Strange World / Charlotte The Harlot / Iron Maiden

LP EMI 3C 064-07269; 1980, € 40