Iron Maiden: quanto vale la discografia italiana?

Quanto può valere la discografia italiana degli Iron Maiden? Ve lo diciamo noi.
Alla fine degli anni 70, il fenomeno punk è già agonizzante, la disco music vive una situazione di stallo, i Black Sabbath hanno perso la loro identità e i Led Zeppelin con IN THROUGH THE OUT DOOR perdono definitivamente la loro carica hard. Tuttavia, dai sobborghi londinesi nascono una miriade di band pronte a riportare nuova energia e linfa vitale a un concetto musicale troppo imborghesito. Caratterizzata da un suono arrogante, distorto e aggressivo, nasce così la New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, un fenomeno incarnato dagli Iron Maiden e capace di codificare al meglio il nuovo universo rock giovanile. Per oltre un decennio, la band di Steve Harris si è evoluta concorrendo alla crescita di un genere dal grande impatto sul rock mondiale.
La nostra analisi della discografia italiana della band si ferma al 1993, anno in cui si conclude una fase importante della storia dei Maiden e che coincide con l’abbandono del cantante Bruce Dickinson.
IRON MAIDEN
Prowler / Remember Tomorrow / Running Free / Phantom Of The Opera / Transylvania / Strange World / Charlotte The Harlot / Iron Maiden
LP EMI 3C 064-07269; 1980, € 40
Women In Uniform / Invasion
45 giri EMI 3C 006-07401; 1980, € 10
KILLERS
The Ides Of March / Wrathchild / Murder In The Rue Morgue / Another Life / Genghis Khan / Innocent Exile / Killers / Prodigal Son / Purgatory / Drifter
LP EMI 3C 064-07450; 1981, € 50
Twilight Zone / Wrathchild
45 giri EMI 3C 006-07462; 1981, € 50
Maiden in Japan
Running Free / Remember Tomorrow / Killers / Innocent Exile
45 giri/30 cm EMI 3C 050-07534; 1981, € 30
THE NUMBER OF THE BEAST
Invaders / Children Of The Damned / The Prisoners / 22, Acacia Avenue / The Number Of The Beast / Run To The Hills / Gangland / Hallowed Be Thy Name
LP EMI 3C 064-07608; 1982, € 40
Run To The Hills / Total Eclipse
45 giri EMI 3C 006-07604; 1982, € 50
PIECE OF MIND
Where Eagles Dare / Revelations / Flight Of Icarus / Die With Your Boots On / The Trooper / Still Life / Quest For Fire / Sun And Steel / Dune
LP EMI 3C 064-07724; 1983, € 50
Flight Of Icarus / I’ve Got The Fire
45 giri EMI 3C 006-07721; 1983, € 50
POWERSLAVE
Aces High / 2 Minutes To Midnight / Losfer Words (Big ’Orra) / Flash Of The Blade / The Duellists / Back In The Village / Powerslave / Rime Of The Ancient Mariner
LP EMI 64 2402001; 1984, € 40
LIVE AFTER DEATH
Intro: Churchill’s Speech – Aces High / 2 Minutes To Midnight / The Trooper / Revelations / Flight Of Icarus / Rime Of The Ancient Mariner / Powerslave / The Number Of The Beast / Hallowed Be Thy Name / Iron Maiden / Run To The Hills / Running Free / Wrathchild / 22 Acacia Avenue / Children Of The Damned / Die With Your Boots On / Phantom Of The Opera
2LP EMI 2-62 2404263; 1985, € 50
Running Free (live) / Sanctuary (live)
45 giri EMI 06 2008187; 1985, € 50
SOMEWHERE IN TIME
Caught Somewhere In Time / Wasted Years / Sea Of Madness / Heaven Can Wait / The Loneliness Of The Long Distance Runner / Stranger In A Strange Land / Déjà vu / Alexander The Great
LP EMI 64 2405971; 1986, € 40
Wasted Years / Reach Out
45 giri EMI 06 2014167; 1986, € 50
SEVENTH SON OF A SEVENTH SON
Moonchild / Infinite Dreams / Can I Play With Madness / The Evil That Men Do / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / The Prophecy / The Clairvoyant / Only The Good Die Young
LP EMI 64 79 0258 1; 1988, € 40
SEVENTH SON OF A SEVENTH SON
(LTD Picture Disc) LP EMI 060 7902580; 1988, € 600
Can I Play With Madness / Black Bart Blues
45 giri EMI 06 2024597; 1988, € 40
Can I Play With Madness / Black Bart Blues / Massacre
45 giri/30 cm 45 giri EMI 14 2024606; 1988, € 40
The Evil That Men Do / Prowler 88 / Charlotte The Harlot 88
45 giri/30 cm giri EMI 14 2027736; 1988, € 50
NO PRAYER FOR THE DYING
Tailgunner / Holy Smoke / No Prayer For The Dying / Public Enema Number One / Fates Warning / The Assassin / Run Silent Run Deep / Hooks In You / Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter / Mother Russia
LP EMI 64 7951421; 1990, € 40
Holy Smoke / All In Your Mind
45 giri EMI 06 204028 7; 1990, € 70
Holy Smoke / All In Your Mind / Kill Me Ce Soir
45 giri/30 cm 45 giri EMI 14 2040286; 1990, € 60
FEAR OF THE DARK
Be Quick Or Be Dead / From Here To Eternity / Afraid To Shoot Strangers / Fear Is The Key / Childhood’s End / Wasting Love / The Fugitive / Chains Of Misery / The Apparition / Judas Be My Guide / Weekend Warrior / Fear Of The Dark
2LP EMI 54 7991611/21; 1992, € 100
Be Quick Or Be Dead / Nodding Donkey Blues
45 giri EMI Promo Juke Box EM 229; 1992, € 20
Be Quick Or Be Dead / Nodding Donkey Blues / Space Station N° 5
45 giri/30 cm 45 giri EMI 14 2047646; 1992, € 100
A REAL LIVE ONE
Be Quick Or Be Dead / From Here To Eternity / Can I Play With Madness / Wasting Love / Tailgunner / The Evil That Men Do / Afraid To Shoot Strangers / Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter / Heaven Can Wait / The Clairvoyant / Fear Of The Dark
LP EMI 0777 7 81456 1 5; 1993, € 100
Fear Of The Dark - Live / Be Quick Or Be Dead - Live / Hooks In You - Live
45 giri/30 cm EMI 8 80501 6; 1993, € 500 (pubblicato solo in Italia in vinile nero)
REAL DEAD ONE
The Number Of The Beast / The Trooper / Prowler / Transylvania / Remember Tomorrow / Where Eagles Dare / Sanctuary / Running Free / Run To The Hills / 2 Minutes To Midnight / Iron Maiden / Hallowed Be Thy Name
2LP EMI 0777 7 89248 1 4; 1993, € 100
L’articolo completo è disponibile sul numero 25 di «Vinile», in edicola o sul nostro store online.