Silent Warhall, la misteriosa artista senza volto

it was a brutal death..

i'm getting tired of brutal deaths

like icarus...like ophelia

i guess human sacrifice never stopped

children and lovers

lovers and children

i do sob

a beautiful man

ran out of the ocean

he looked like john...john

join me he spoke wet with salt

it's a good day

flying solo

i'll be in

...skin silk

love hot

waves

pelvic bones

crash gentle

as a coffin slides

into the sea

we sob is love

we sob in love