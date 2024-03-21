Hai già preso il nuovo PROG?

    Prog, fuori oggi, nuovo numero
    COSA? Non hai ancora letto il nuovo numero di PROG?! È tempo di rimediare, guarda qui il sommario e scopri cosa ti stai perdendo…
    5 FRANCESCO DI GIACOMO: Dieci anni dopo
    12 COVER STORY CAPOLAVORI PROG 1974: PFM, LE ORME, AREA, PERIGEO
    32 BARK PSYCHOSIS: HEX compie 30 anni
    35 MACROSCREAM: Finalmente il terzo album
    38 ZOPP: Oltre Canterbury
    41 STEVE HACKETT: From Steve to Armando
    52 UNITOPIA: La ripartenza
    56 KING CRIMSON: Three of a perfect pair (1984)
    64 ELLESMERE: Mondi Capovolti
    67 DUNCAN MACKAY: Camel, Alan Parsons Project, Kate Bush, e altre storie
    76 CARAVAN: In the land of grey and pink
    80 LE ORME… AND FRIENDS: L’ultimo album?
    86 STORMY SIX: Girotondo non solo musicale
    94 REFUGEE: Tris d’assi
    98 AGITATION FREE: Il ritorno di una leggenda
    102 MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND: 1972-1980
    108 MOONGARDEN: La seconda parte dell’intervista
     

    …Ecco ciò che ti aspetta sull’ultimo numero di PROG, disponibile in edicola e online!

    Related Tags

    Lascia un commento

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    You May Also Like