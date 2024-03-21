Hai già preso il nuovo PROG?

5 FRANCESCO DI GIACOMO: Dieci anni dopo
12 COVER STORY CAPOLAVORI PROG 1974: PFM, LE ORME, AREA, PERIGEO
32 BARK PSYCHOSIS: HEX compie 30 anni
35 MACROSCREAM: Finalmente il terzo album
38 ZOPP: Oltre Canterbury
41 STEVE HACKETT: From Steve to Armando
52 UNITOPIA: La ripartenza
56 KING CRIMSON: Three of a perfect pair (1984)
64 ELLESMERE: Mondi Capovolti
67 DUNCAN MACKAY: Camel, Alan Parsons Project, Kate Bush, e altre storie
76 CARAVAN: In the land of grey and pink
80 LE ORME… AND FRIENDS: L’ultimo album?
86 STORMY SIX: Girotondo non solo musicale
94 REFUGEE: Tris d’assi
98 AGITATION FREE: Il ritorno di una leggenda
102 MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND: 1972-1980
108 MOONGARDEN: La seconda parte dell’intervista
